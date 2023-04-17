Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 224 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of K. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1,923.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 716,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,894,000 after purchasing an additional 680,888 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after buying an additional 369,620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,909,000 after buying an additional 310,891 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after buying an additional 302,388 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kellogg Price Performance

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $6,763,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,631,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,381,203.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $6,763,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,631,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,381,203.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 628,437 shares of company stock worth $41,982,511. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $67.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.59%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Further Reading

