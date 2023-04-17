Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 794 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in PPL by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PPL by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,658 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in PPL by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in PPL by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in PPL by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PPL Price Performance

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average is $27.96. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.20%.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.