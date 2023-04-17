General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $813,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $227.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $207.42 and a 12 month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

