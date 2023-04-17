GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Stock Holdings Increased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC increased its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GFS. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 363.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 35.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.86.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Price Performance

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $65.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $72.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.04.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 17.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Profile

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

