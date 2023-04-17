Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Globe Life by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,981,000 after acquiring an additional 508,064 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth $41,659,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 89.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 765,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,341,000 after purchasing an additional 360,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Globe Life by 104.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 248,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,988,000 after purchasing an additional 127,139 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $107.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.36 and a 200 day moving average of $115.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.79. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $87.87 and a one year high of $123.85.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on GL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total value of $1,213,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total value of $1,213,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,125 shares of company stock worth $11,603,160. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Articles

