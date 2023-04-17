GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Position Lowered by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,560,000 after buying an additional 1,459,021 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,903,000 after acquiring an additional 727,582 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2,598.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,966,000 after acquiring an additional 610,882 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2,694.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,832,000 after acquiring an additional 410,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 641,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,446,000 after acquiring an additional 322,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $295,015.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,578,446.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $379,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,134,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $295,015.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,578,446.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,060 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $76.78 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler downgraded GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

