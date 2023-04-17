HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Holdings Decreased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,197 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $175,923,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in HP in the third quarter worth about $46,671,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $121,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,079 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in HP by 485.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,492 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in HP by 51.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $83,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,208 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,925 shares of company stock worth $1,678,337 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $29.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $40.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.25.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HPQ. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.