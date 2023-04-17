Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,582 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 339.3% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 15,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,528,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,550,000 after acquiring an additional 268,363 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,024,000. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 46,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $11.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 14.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.