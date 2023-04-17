Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Holdings Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,268 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 3.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 133,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 80,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $55.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.66.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The energy company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.27. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3298 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Imperial Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.