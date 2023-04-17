Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 41,012 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth about $429,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $29.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $601.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average is $28.40.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

