International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,871 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 329,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,698,000 after acquiring an additional 298,285 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $6,309,000. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,348,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 131,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 22,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at $50,702,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,143 shares of company stock worth $4,938,291. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $70.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.54 and a 200 day moving average of $61.20. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $72.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

