International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,074 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $108.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $131.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

