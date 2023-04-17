Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

DEF stock opened at $67.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.49. The stock has a market cap of $272.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.86. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.14 and a fifty-two week high of $72.99.

About Invesco Defensive Equity ETF

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

