iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Stake Boosted by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS ICVT opened at $72.23 on Monday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.38.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

