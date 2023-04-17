iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,322 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $36.15 on Monday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $36.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

