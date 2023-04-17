iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $700,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $283.54 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $247.38 and a 52-week high of $295.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.71 and a 200-day moving average of $275.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.