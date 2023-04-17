Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,405,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,436 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.9% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Johnson & Johnson worth $248,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.84 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $431.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

