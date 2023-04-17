Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,971 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.7% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

