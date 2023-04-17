Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 328,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,097,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $431.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

