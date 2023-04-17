Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC cut its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,155 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 262,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,661 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 9.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 7.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $30,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,884.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $84,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,818.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $30,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,541. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $33.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.13. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $37.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.11%.

JNPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

