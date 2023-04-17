Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 12,327 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,327 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.
CSX Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.37. The firm has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.17.
CSX Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.68%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Benchmark dropped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.39.
About CSX
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
