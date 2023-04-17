Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 6,588 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,596 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 341 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,152,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK opened at $194.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.03 and its 200-day moving average is $202.54.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $63,372.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,135.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $63,372.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,135.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $560,147.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,852. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Further Reading

