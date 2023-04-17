Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $85.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.93 and a 200 day moving average of $76.61. The company has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $85.88.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 20.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.57.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

See Also

