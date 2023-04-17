Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $255.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.30. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $272.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

