Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 7,240 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 433.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,090,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,336,000 after acquiring an additional 886,186 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 366.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 254,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,604,000 after acquiring an additional 200,043 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 229,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 89,828 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,122.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 208,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 191,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 19,486 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $52.41 on Monday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $39.83 and a 12-month high of $66.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.46.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

