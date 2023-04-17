Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146,332 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,187 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 132,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $23.39 on Monday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $45.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.14). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $159.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SASR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

