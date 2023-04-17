Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 322,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,963 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.5% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $57,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $172.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.81. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.11.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

