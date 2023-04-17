Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 184,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,012 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 985.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 83,900.0% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COMT opened at $27.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $907.40 million, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

