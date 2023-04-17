Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $5.11 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB opened at $40.04 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.19.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

