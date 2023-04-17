Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $5.18 Million Stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,394 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BUG opened at $23.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $726.26 million, a P/E ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.32. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $32.03.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.