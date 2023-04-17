Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,068 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,241 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $13,302,000 after buying an additional 16,749 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $230.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.47 and its 200 day moving average is $228.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

