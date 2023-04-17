Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $5.67 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,124 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 22,192 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,305,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,935,000 after purchasing an additional 58,247 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 282.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 97,118 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $23.58 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.52. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.42.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.