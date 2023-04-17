Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $6.34 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,965 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Emfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 254 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $399,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,005,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total value of $347,072.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,977.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $399,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,005,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,819 shares of company stock valued at $24,021,423. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $333.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $233.01 and a 12-month high of $334.17. The company has a market capitalization of $85.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

