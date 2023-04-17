Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 12,022 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 49.0% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 35,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.3 %

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.24.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $277.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.11 and a 200-day moving average of $267.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $309.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

See Also

