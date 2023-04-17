Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 665 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Sysco by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

SYY opened at $73.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.57. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. Sysco’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 70.76%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lowered shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

