Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 121,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVSE. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 468.1% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 390.4% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 30,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 51,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 34,754 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:AVSE opened at $45.24 on Monday. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $42.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.00.

About Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in emerging markets. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and fundamental criteria AVSE was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

