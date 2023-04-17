Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,540 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 15,742 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after buying an additional 33,889 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 348.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EOG opened at $121.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.87.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

