Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 164,015 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 264,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,015 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 97,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FSMB opened at $19.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $20.51.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

