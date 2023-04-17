Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,678 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $62.63 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $76.23. The stock has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.77.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Argus downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,000 shares of company stock worth $6,444,990. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.