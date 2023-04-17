Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 43,164 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,164 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $6,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 42,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 44,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $35.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.87.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

