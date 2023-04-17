Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 57,546 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,546 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4,181.7% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,678,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428,690 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 519.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,561,000 after purchasing an additional 674,580 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,005,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,033,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 277,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after buying an additional 65,223 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of XT stock opened at $52.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average of $49.71. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $57.06.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

