Keybank National Association OH Acquires 361 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 65,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 36,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY opened at $73.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.57. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. Sysco’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

