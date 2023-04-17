Keybank National Association OH Acquires 477 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $89.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.90 and a 200-day moving average of $102.88. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $153.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 78.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 428.07%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

