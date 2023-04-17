Keybank National Association OH Acquires 524 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,771,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,944,000 after purchasing an additional 224,570 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,750,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,513,000 after purchasing an additional 371,969 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,054 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,209,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,591,000 after acquiring an additional 187,923 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,482,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $57.49 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average of $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

