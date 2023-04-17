Keybank National Association OH Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $215.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.36. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $245.20.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

