Keybank National Association OH Buys 19,453 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 109.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,253 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 19,453 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Halliburton by 259.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 120,122 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Halliburton by 70.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at about $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Halliburton by 81.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Halliburton by 83.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $182,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 245,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,468,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $181,562.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,731,806.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $182,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 245,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,468,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,557 shares of company stock worth $471,939 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HAL opened at $33.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.12.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.