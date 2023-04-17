Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 76.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $534.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $553.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $524.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.39.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.63.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.