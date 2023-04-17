Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Barclays raised Hilton Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HLT opened at $144.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.32. The company has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

See Also

