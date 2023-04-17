Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Public Storage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Public Storage by 19.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $290.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.13 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $298.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.74.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.78.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

