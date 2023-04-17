Keybank National Association OH Grows Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $35.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $47.28.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.60%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.